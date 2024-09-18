British Cycling backs bid for UK Tour de France Grand Départ in 2027

By
published

Race could return to country following British starts in 2007 and 2014

The 2014 Tour de France started in Yorkshire, with the race greeted by massive crowds over the opening three stages in the UK
The 2014 Tour de France started in Yorkshire, with the race greeted by massive crowds over the opening three stages in the UK (Image credit: Getty Images)

British Cycling has backed the return of the Tour de France to the United Kingdom for a future Grand Départ, with the organisation signalling it's interest in bringing back the Tour for 2027.

The race last visited British shores for a trio of stages in Yorkshire and London back in 2014, while in 2007 the capital hosted the prologue and stage 1.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, joining in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, Road World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Demi Vollering, and Remco Evenepoel. Their favourite races are the Giro d'Italia, Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix.

Season highlights from the 2024 season include reporting from Paris-Roubaix –  'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix – and the Tour de France – 'Disbelief', gratitude, and family – Mark Cavendish celebrates a record-breaking Tour de France sprint win.