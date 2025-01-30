British brand launches 'world's most accurate' power meter

By
published

All new pedals offer accuracy within 0.1% and 20 readings per second

Body Rocket power meter pedal fitted to a SRAM crank
(Image credit: Body Rocket)

Body Rocket, the UK-based startup and creator of the self-titled Body Rocket System, has today launched a pair of power meter pedals which it claims to be the most accurate power meter in the world. 

They claim an accuracy of +/- 0.1%, run via ANT+, and boast a sample rate of 20Hz. 

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.