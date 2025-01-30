British brand launches 'world's most accurate' power meter
All new pedals offer accuracy within 0.1% and 20 readings per second
Body Rocket, the UK-based startup and creator of the self-titled Body Rocket System, has today launched a pair of power meter pedals which it claims to be the most accurate power meter in the world.
They claim an accuracy of +/- 0.1%, run via ANT+, and boast a sample rate of 20Hz.
They were designed as part of the simply-titled Body Rocket System, which is a quartet of components that combine to provide real-time drag data, or CdA, when riding on the road or track.
That System comprises an air-speed sensor at the front of the bike, two weight sensors beneath the saddle and the base bar (it's currently designed for time trial bikes, although a roadgoing prototype does exist), as well as the power meter pedals. And together, they calculate real-time CdA, which can be sent to your head unit, or captured for later analysis in the Body Rocket app.
The team had originally intended to use an aftermarket power meter, but learned it needed one with a higher reading frequency (the hertz, or how often it measures your power output per second) and more accuracy than was currently available on the market.
The best power meter pedals available average at around an accuracy of +/- 1%, with a hertz reading of around one (1hz). And so, in the brand's own words: "We designed the most accurate power meter in the world."
That claim is backed up by the engineers at Silverstone Sports Engineering Hub, a cycling-specific testing facility in the UK which houses a wind tunnel, rolling resistance rig, and a pedalling efficiency rig – as used in our road tyre lab test – which relies on the Body Rocket pedals for its data.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
The brand didn't initially plan to launch the pedals as a standalone product, but following significant consumer interest shown in them during the launch of the overall System, the brand pivoted its approach.
They will be priced at £1,500 (International pricing tbc), and shipping will begin in June 2025. They can then be upgraded to the complete System at a later date, should the user wish.
They weigh in at 185g per pedal – 68g more than a standard Shimano Dura-Ace pedal – and are Shimano SPD-SL compatible only. They have an in-built rechargeable battery, and claim a 40-hour life between charges.
The 'pod' which houses the electronics and sensors is placed in line with the crank arm rather than against it, and so the Body Rocket power meter pedals feature a standard 53mm spindle, meaning Q-factor is unaffected.
Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.
On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.