Bridie O'Donnell UCI Hour Record attempt - Watch live on Cyclingnews

Bridie O'Donnell rides to second in the Women's TT (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Australia's Bridie O'Donnell will make an attempt to break the women's UCI Hour Record on Friday, January 22 at 8 p.m. (ACDT) in Adelaide at the Super-Drome Velodrome. Live streaming will begin at 6:30 p.m. with pre-event entertainment and O'Donnell will begin her test at 8 p.m.

O'Donnell will attempt to break Molly Shaffer van Houweling's record of 46.274km set in Mexico last September, which broke Leontien Zijlaard-van Moorsel's 12-year-old record by 209 metres.

The new attempt will be made on the same day as stage 3 of the Tour Down Under which is also held in Adelaide.