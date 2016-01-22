Bridie O'Donnell UCI Hour Record attempt - Watch live on Cyclingnews
Australian will attempt to break the women's record of 46.274km
Australia's Bridie O'Donnell will make an attempt to break the women's UCI Hour Record on Friday, January 22 at 8 p.m. (ACDT) in Adelaide at the Super-Drome Velodrome. Live streaming will begin at 6:30 p.m. with pre-event entertainment and O'Donnell will begin her test at 8 p.m.
O'Donnell will attempt to break Molly Shaffer van Houweling's record of 46.274km set in Mexico last September, which broke Leontien Zijlaard-van Moorsel's 12-year-old record by 209 metres.
The new attempt will be made on the same day as stage 3 of the Tour Down Under which is also held in Adelaide.
