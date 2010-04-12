Breschel abandoned Paris-Roubaix with knee pains

Matti Breschel (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matti Breschel had been considered an upset favourite for many going into Paris-Roubaix, but the 25-year-old had to abandon with knee pains as teammate Fabian Cancellara went on to the solo win.

He had to fall back during the race when his right knee locked up and he couldn't pedal. “There was some trouble en route,” he told the Danish news agency Ritzau. “I took a lot of acetaminophen but that didn't help one damned bit, and by Arenberg forest my knee had locked.

“It is serious, I think,” he continued. Breschel will return home to Denmark for examinations, and contemplated the possibility that he would face a long race break. “I hoped that it would hold but it got worse and worse.

“As a cyclist you always have respect for the knees because they are somewhat fragile things. And right now I'm a damned bit nervous.”

Om the team website, the Danish road champion admitted, “I am actually a bit worried about it sine I have never experienced pain like this.”

Breschel is one of Saxo Bank's main Spring Classics riders. He won Dwars door Vlaanderen – Waregem, was eighth in Gent-Wevelgem and 15th in the Tour of Flanders.