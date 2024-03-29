Breakthrough star Laurence Pithie primed for Tour of Flanders debut

By James Moultrie
published

'It's a Monument and everyone is extra motivated so I’ll try and be up there' says 21-year-old Kiwi

2024 Gent-Wevelgem: Laurence Pithie in action
2024 Gent-Wevelgem: Laurence Pithie in action (Image credit: Getty Images)

Laurence Pithie (Groupama-FDJ) has been the surprise package of this cobbled Classics season so far, even without quite having the results to show for it, proving himself as a viable contender for Sunday’s Tour of Flanders

Few riders are capable of following the likes of Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) when they ignite the racing on the Belgian cobbles. However, Pithie did just that at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne and Gent-Wevelgem respectively, albeit describing the latter as “hell on a bike”.

