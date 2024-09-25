Breakthrough season sees Valentin Paret-Peintre sign with Soudal-Quickstep

Giro d'Italia stage winner aiming to be climbing domestique for Evenepoel

Valentin Paret-Peintre (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) on the attack during the Giro d&#039;Italia
Valentin Paret-Peintre (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) on the attack during the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Soudal-Quickstep announced the signing of 23-year-old Valentin Paret-Peintre, who won a stage of the Giro d'Italia with Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale this year, on a two-year contract.

Paret-Peintre impressed with his solo victory on stage 10 of the Giro when he rode away from more seasoned climbers like Romain Bardet and Jan Tratnik on the 18-kilometre-long Bocca della Selva finishing climb. There were rumours at the end of the Giro that Quickstep were interested in signing him.

