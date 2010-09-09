Brazil hosting masters mountain bike world championships

Image 1 of 2 Gunn Rita Dahle Flesjå competing in Brazil in 2004 (Image credit: Luiz Doro / Adorofoto) Image 2 of 2 Jose Antonio Hermida competing in Brazil in 2004 (Image credit: Luiz Doro / Adorofoto)

Over 550 mountain bikers from all over the world confirmed their participation on the UCI Master Mountain Bike Worlds, that will take part September 10 - 12 in Balneário Camboriú, in the South of Brazil.





Titles are up for grabs in seven age groups: 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59 and 60+.

The venue has recently hosted a triple mountain bike World Cup in 2004, a downhill World Cup in 2005, and the Pan American Mountain Bike Championships in 2006. In 2004, Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesjaa and Jose Antonio Hermida won the gold medals in the cross country competitions at the event.

The Federação Catarinense de Ciclismo is organizing the Masters World Championships with support from the Fundação Municipal de Esportes do município de Balneário Camboriú; the Secretaria de Estado de Turismo, Cultura e Esporte do Governo de Santa Catarina; the Prefeitura da cidade de Balneário Camboriú and the Secretaria do Meio Ambiente do município de Balneário Camboriú.

For more information on the masters Worlds, visit www.ciclismosc.com.br/worldchampionships/site/competicoes.htm.