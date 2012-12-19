Brannigan signs with 23 Degrees

Image 1 of 2 New Zealand downhiller George Brannigan (Image credit: 23 Degrees Sports) Image 2 of 2 George Brannigan stands in second place on the World Cup podium in Hafjell, Norway (Image credit: 23 Degrees Sports)

New Zealand downhiller George Brannigan has signed with 23 Degrees, joining a long list of pro mountain bike athletes managed by the agency.

"I'm excited to be under 23 Degrees' management and [for] the opportunities it offers. Now is an important time for my future and working with [23 Degrees CEO] Martin [Whiteley] can help me progress, so I'm excited for what lies ahead!"

The 20-year-old from Hastings has been racing for the Devinci Global Racing team over the past two seasons. He showed his potential this season when he finished second at the final round of the UCI Downhill World Cup in Hafjell, Norway, just four tenths of a second behind his team leader Stevie Smith. That result, along with a number of consistent top 20 finishes, pushed him to 10th overall in the World Cup, and ninth in the UCI World Rankings.

Brannigan is one of several New Zealand athletes whose careers have been advanced by working with 23 Degrees.

Whiteley said, "There's something about the laid back Kiwi personality that belies their grit and determination to do well half way around the world. There is that burning desire in George and a willing to make sacrifices that I have also seen in the likes of Justin Leov, Sam Blenkinsop, Kashi Leuchs, Anton Cooper and Brook MacDonald. We're really looking forward to assisting George in his career."