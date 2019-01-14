Brajkovic suspended for 10 months

Janez Brajkovic (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling)

Janez Brajkovic has been given a 10-month suspension from the UCI after testing positive for methylhexaneamine during the 2018 Tour of Croatia.

The 35-year-old Slovenian was racing with the Continental squad Adria Mobil last season, but has not competed since being informed of the positive test.

The UCI made no public statement about the suspension, only listing Brajkovic's ban on their periodic publication of "Consequences Imposed on License-Holders as Result of Anti-Doping Rule Violations (ADRV) as per the UCI Anti-Doping Rules (ADR)".

Brajkovic formerly raced with the Bahrain-Merida team in 2017 after two seasons with UnitedHealthcare. He spent three years with Astana and seven seasons with the Discovery Channel/Astana/RadioShack teams run by Johan Bruyneel.

Methylhexaneamine was first as a nasal decongestant, but was taken off the market in the 1970s. It was reintroduced into the dietary supplement industry by Patrick Arnold of BALCO fame in 2006 as Geranamine after ephedrine was banned. Despite numerous warnings from the FDA after five people died from consuming supplements with the drug, the compound continues to be included in projects touting fat loss or energy boosts.

According to one study, supplements makers often list "geranium oil" or "geranium extract" as a source of the substance, but geraniums do not actually make methylhexanamine.

The UCI's minimum sanction for anti-doping rule violations is four years, but the rules allow for reduced bans for no fault or negligence.