Brailsford to study Landis’ allegations on Barry

Image 1 of 2 Sky manager David Brailsford (Image credit: Mike King) Image 2 of 2 Michael Barry (Team Sky) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Team Sky principal Dave Brailsford responded to questions about Michael Barry at the end of stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia, after the Canadian was accused of doping by Floyd Landis.

Brailsford said he was “aware of the allegations” and said that he would clarify the facts with the Canadian cyclist before taking any action.

"My whole motivation for getting involved in this in the first place, is that we believe we can race clean as a team. The whole philosophy of the performance by the aggregation of marginal gains is something we've used to great effect at the Olympic Games and it's something we want to bring to this discipline of the sport. In that respect that's why we're in the sport," he said.

“Barry came from a team (HTC-Columbia) we have a lot of respect for. They have an ethical code. We’ll speak with Michael and the procedure will be based on facts. We’ll listen to his thought on the matter and we’ll be transparent as always.”

When building Team Sky, Brailsford established a policy ruling that anyone who has been involved a drug scandal or tested positive cannot ride or work for Team Sky. That meant his personal friend David Millar was ruled unsuitable for the British team despite the Scot taking a strong stand against doping

“If Michael Barry or anybody held his hands up, that goes to the next level which is WADA”, Brailsford added. “I imagine if that goes forward, we’ll take further action. We’ll establish the facts.”