Brailsford praises Poels after Liege-Bastogne-Liege win - News Shorts

Image 1 of 5 Wout Poels (Team Sky) wins Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Sonder Holst Enger (IAM Cycling) wins the last stage of Croatia (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 5 Warren Barguil (Giant-Alpecin) waves from the podium (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 5 The US team pursuit squad of Sarah Hammer, Dotsie Bausch and Lauren Tamayo en route to a silver medal in the finals against Great Britain. (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 5 Nikias Arndt (Team Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brailsford praises Poels after Liege-Bastogne-Liege win

Sky team principal Dave Brailsford has praised Wout Poels after he secured the team’s first monument at Liege-Bastogne-Liege on Sunday. Brailsford added that he would be keen to keep on Poels, whose contract runs out at the end of this year.

Since joining the squad last season, Poels has notched up five victories, including the overall classification at this year’s Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana. He also helped to support Chris Froome towards his victory at the 2015 Tour de France.

"Wout has speed, a fantastic work ethic and showed that he is a winner,” Brailsford told de Telegraaf. “He had a great share in the Froome’s Tour victory last year. I even think that he has the qualities himself to ride for the general classification at the Tour in the future. We are therefore talking about his contract extension. I am convinced that it will get there, because we want to keep him here. Because of what I've already said, and another important reason: Wout is just a great fun guy.”

Enger celebrates in style

Most podium ceremonies usually follow the same format, but Norwegian Sondre Holst Enger changed things up a little bit after he won the final stage at the Tour of Croatia. The IAM Cycling rider decided to show off a few of his dance moves on the stage as he went up to collect his winner’s prize.

Holst Enger’s palmares on Wikipedia have since been updated to include the prize of best podium celebration of 2016. Watch the video below and make up your own mind.

Giant-Alpecin announce Tour de Yorkshire roster

Giant-Alpecin have announced the six-rider roster that will compete in the upcoming Tour de Yorkshire in Great Britain April 29-May 1.

The second edition of the three-day race will take place on hilly roads, with the first two stages expected to end in a reduced bunch sprint. Stage 3 is where the race will likely be decided, with six ascents and a final climb that comes less than 10km from the finish.

Sprinter Nikias Arndt will get his opportunities in the opening two days, while Warren Barguil will fight for the stage 3 win.

“The course can be quite brutal, with small roads and some very steep climbs throughout the stages,” said Giant-Alpecin coach Luke Roberts.

"We are heading there with Warren Barguil, who is showing some good form at the moment after his 6th place at Liège-Bastogne-Liège and will be looking to test his legs on the harder stages,” Roberts said. “Also, Nikias Arndt is in his final preparation phase leading up to the Giro and will be a real contender for a stage win in the sprints. The general classification is not a specific focus for us in Yorkshire."

Giant-Alpecin for Tour de Yorkshire: Nikias Arndt, Warren Barguil, Bert De Backer, Koen de Kort, Carter Jones, Lars van der Haar

Former Olympian joins bone marrow donor drive at Dana Point Grand Prix

Former Olympic cyclist Dotsie Bausch will partner with Delete Blood Cancer this weekend at the Dana Point Grand Prix to promote a drive to register potential bone marrow donors.

The bone marrow drive is inspired by Mark Scott, a cyclist who has been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and requires a bone marrow transplant to fight the disease. He will need a bone marrow transplant from an unrelated donor to save his life.

“When you talk to Mark or ask him about registering donors, finding a bone marrow match, or finding a stem cell match for him, he immediately turns the conversation and talks about finding a bone marrow match for every person who is fighting blood cancers,” Bausch said.

“He thinks of everyone fighting this disease as a family and he is the first one to say ‘it’s not just about me, it’s about everyone fighting this and you can save a life. Not just mine, but somebody’s life by swabbing.’”

Scott’s friends and family have created the campaign “Down to The Marrow” to raise awareness and register new bone marrow donors for Scott and the nearly 14,000 other patients searching for a matching bone marrow donor each year. They will be hosting drives at the Dana Point Grand Prix, where Scott is well known as a past competitor and winner.

The Registration drive will take place on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, May 1, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Dana Point Grand Prix. Individuals in good health between the ages of 18-55 and who meet the eligibility requirements can register as potential donors. Registration only takes a few minutes and involves filling out a form and swabbing the inside of the mouth.