Bradley Wiggins to compete in celebrity ski competition The Jump

Tour de France winner confirmed as one of 13 contestants

Image 1 of 5

Bradley Wiggins takes a breather

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 5

Mark Cavendish and Bradley Wiggins on day 4 of the Gent Six Day

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Gold medallists Britain's Owain Doull, Britain's Edward Clancy, Britain's Steven Burke and Britain's Bradley Wiggins pose on the podium after the men's Team Pursuit

Image 4 of 5

Bradley Wiggins and Shane Sutton before the 2011 Tour de France

Image 5 of 5

Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish celebrate the 2016 Gent Six Day win

Newly retired rider Bradley Wiggins is making the most of free time and has signed up to appear in the British television show The Jump. The programme, which is in its fourth series, features a number of celebrities and former athletes competing in a range of winter sports including skeleton, bobsleigh, and giant slalom.

After appearing to have put off his retirement following victory at the Gent Six Day last November, Wiggins confirmed last week that he would be hanging up his racing wheels. Wiggins said that his passion for skiing was one of the reasons he chose to appear in the show.

"It was a mix of that and the other committed names this year that made me want to sign up," he said. "Major retiring Olympians such as Sir Steve Redgrave have also trod this path. I see this as a sporting challenge and want to go out there and win it. Just don't call me a celebrity."

Other athletes in the line-up include Paralympic cyclist and athlete Kadeena Cox, former footballer Robbie Fowler and former Rugby players Jason Robinson and Gareth Thomas.

The Jump has been running since 2014 but was beset by accidents in 2016 when several contestants were injured, including gymnast Beth Tweddle who required surgery on her spine following a crash.

No broadcast date has been given for the show but some contestants are already in training.