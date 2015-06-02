Bradley Wiggins Gallery: UCI Hour Record training on the London velodrome

Image 1 of 22 Bradley Wiggins poses for a photo after training at the Lee Valley Velopark ahead of his UCI Hour Record attempt. Image 2 of 22 Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain trains at the Lee Valley Velopark ahead of his UCI Hour Record attempt. Image 3 of 22 Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain trains at the Lee Valley Velopark ahead of his UCI Hour Record attempt on June 7. Image 4 of 22 Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain trains at the Lee Valley Velopark ahead of his UCI Hour Record attempt on June 7. Image 5 of 22 Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain trains at the Lee Valley Velopark ahead of his UCI Hour Record attempt on June 7. Image 6 of 22 Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain trains at the Lee Valley Velopark ahead of his UCI Hour Record attempt. Image 7 of 22 Bradley Wiggins ahead of his UCI Hour Record attempt. Image 8 of 22 Bradley Wiggins ahead of his UCI Hour Record attempt. Image 9 of 22 Bradley Wiggins ahead of his UCI Hour Record attempt. Image 10 of 22 Bradley Wiggins ahead of his UCI Hour Record attempt. Image 11 of 22 Bradley Wiggins ahead of his UCI Hour Record attempt. Image 12 of 22 Bradley Wiggins ahead of his UCI Hour Record attempt. Image 13 of 22 Bradley Wiggins ahead of his UCI Hour Record attempt. Image 14 of 22 Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain trains at the Lee Valley Velopark ahead of his UCI Hour Record attempt. Image 15 of 22 Bradley Wiggins ahead of his UCI Hour Record attempt. Image 16 of 22 Bradley Wiggins ahead of his UCI Hour Record attempt. Image 17 of 22 Bradley Wiggins meets the press after his training session in London. Image 18 of 22 Bradley Wiggins poses for a photo after training at the Lee Valley Velopark ahead of his UCI Hour Record attempt. Image 19 of 22 Bradley Wiggins poses for a photo after training at the Lee Valley Velopark ahead of his UCI Hour Record attempt. Image 20 of 22 Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain trains at the Lee Valley Velopark ahead of his UCI Hour Record attempt. Image 21 of 22 Bradley Wiggins of Great Britain trains at the Lee Valley Velopark ahead of his UCI Hour Record attempt. Image 22 of 22 Bradley Wiggins meets the press Tuesday in London.

Bradley Wiggins' UCI Hour Record attempt is just a matter of days away, and on Tuesday the former Tour de France champion enjoyed his second training session on the London Olympic velodrome where he will attempt to break Alex Dowsett's current record of 52.937km.

Distances of 55 to 56 kilometres have been bounded around with Wiggins keen to set a marker that will not just break Dowsett's impressive distance but last as part of his own legacy.

After his training session that included blocks of pace riding over four kilometres, Wiggins sat down with a handful of the press, and discussed his recent training camp in Mallorca, Spain and how his build-up has evolved since his departure from Team Sky in April.

"It's gone well I came back from Mallorca been based out there for the last two weeks. It's quite a slow track and the intention was to train quite slow and heavy and it's gone well – without giving too much away – and we're in the final few days now," he told the press.





"A month ago we were doing 40-minute blocks and we were saying 'it's a shame it's not on Sunday. Every session has gone that way and we've just been trying not to get too carried away. Now we're in the taper the nerves are building. But historically that's what I've always done well, the execution.

"But now I'm going through the process of building myself up."

That form of execution will need the perfect amount of discipline on Sunday when Wiggins will be roared on by a partisan crowd in London, the scene where Great Britain stole the show with seven gold medals on the track at the London Olympics.

