Bradley Wiggins Gallery: UCI Hour Record training on the London velodrome
'It's going to be a bit different when the stadium is full'
Bradley Wiggins' UCI Hour Record attempt is just a matter of days away, and on Tuesday the former Tour de France champion enjoyed his second training session on the London Olympic velodrome where he will attempt to break Alex Dowsett's current record of 52.937km.
Distances of 55 to 56 kilometres have been bounded around with Wiggins keen to set a marker that will not just break Dowsett's impressive distance but last as part of his own legacy.
After his training session that included blocks of pace riding over four kilometres, Wiggins sat down with a handful of the press, and discussed his recent training camp in Mallorca, Spain and how his build-up has evolved since his departure from Team Sky in April.
"It's gone well I came back from Mallorca been based out there for the last two weeks. It's quite a slow track and the intention was to train quite slow and heavy and it's gone well – without giving too much away – and we're in the final few days now," he told the press.
"A month ago we were doing 40-minute blocks and we were saying 'it's a shame it's not on Sunday. Every session has gone that way and we've just been trying not to get too carried away. Now we're in the taper the nerves are building. But historically that's what I've always done well, the execution.
"But now I'm going through the process of building myself up."
That form of execution will need the perfect amount of discipline on Sunday when Wiggins will be roared on by a partisan crowd in London, the scene where Great Britain stole the show with seven gold medals on the track at the London Olympics.
