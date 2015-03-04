Bouhanni looking to open 2015 account at Paris-Nice

Image 1 of 6 Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) (Image credit: Cofidis) Image 2 of 6 Three different jerseys of FDJ on Stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ) in the overall lead in Paris-Nice (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 6 Luis Mate (Cofidis) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 6 Dominique Rollin is back with Cofidis in 2015 (Image credit: Cofidis) Image 6 of 6 Geoffrey Soupe (FDJ) (Image credit: ASO)

Nacer Bouhanni is yet to taste victory after 15 race days for his new Cofidis team but will be aiming to end his drought on home roads in Paris-Nice. The sprinter has won stage one of the Race to the Sun for the last two editions which also saw him pull on the yellow leader's jersey. While Bouhanni will lead the team's mission for sprint wins, Luis Ángel Maté will look to finish high up on the overall classification.

Bouhanni won 11 races last year, including five grand tour stages, although is yet to reach the same heights with Cofidis since transferring from FDJ at the end of last year. The 24-year-old's best results so far this season is third place on the final stage of the Tour of Qatar.

Supporting Bouhanni in his bid for stage wins will be Steve Chainel, Dominique Rollin and Geoffrey Soupe while Spanish climber Maté will look to stage four, a summit finish on the Croix de Chaubouret, and stage six, which features three category one climbs, to impress on GC.

Paris-Nice starts on March 8 with a 6.7km prologue in Maurepas and concludes March 15 with a 9.5km time trial up the Col d'Éze.

Cofidis for Paris-Nice: Luis Ángel Maté, Nacer Bouhanni, Cyril Lemoine, Dominique Rollin, Florian Sénéchal, Geoffrey Soupe, Jonas Ahlstrand and Steve Chainel.