Bos extends with Rabobank

Image 1 of 3 Race winner, Theo Bos (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 3 Dwars Door Drenthe podium 2012: Barry Markus (Vacansoleil - DCM), Theo Bos (Rabobank), Daniele Colli (Team Type 1 - Sanofi) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 3 Theo Bos takes the win in the final stage at the 2012 Tour of Turkey (Image credit: Tour of Turkey)

Theo Bos is the latest Rabobank rider to extend his contract with the team for two years. The Dutch rider said that he is looking forward to continuing to develop as a sprinter and working with Mark Renshaw.

Bos is a former track rider who first joined the Rabobank Continental team in 2009. After a year with Cervelo, he joined the Rabobank WorldTour team in 2011. Last year he had five wins and so far this year has three, including two stage wins at the Presidential Tour of Turkey.

Bos crashed on the finale of the second stage of the Giro d'Italia, and abandoned the race after the 16th stage. He was later diagnosed with a fractured L3 vertebrae in his lower spine.

"With the arrival of Mark Renshaw, sprinting has become more important to the Rabobank team,” he said on the team's website. “The cooperation between riders and the people around them has improved.”

He was especially impressed by the opportunities at the team to continue his development. “For me, this team is the best option for me to develop as a sprinter. My goal is to get a broader base as a cyclist and to use that in my sprint chances.”

Surgery at the end of last season delayed Bos' preparations for this year, team manager Erik Breukink said. “But in theTour of Turkey, he showed not only that he has the sharpness of a sprinter, but also that the Renshaw-Bos duo works well together.

“We are in the process of helping him to a higher level as a sprinter. The next step is for Theo to win in a race at the very highest level.”

Rabobank has already announced contract extensions with Luis Leon Sanchez, Bram Tankink, and Maarten Tjallingii.