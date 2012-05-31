Theo Bos raced Giro d'Italia with broken vertebrae

Image 1 of 3 Theo Bos (Image credit: Xander van Ommen Photography) Image 2 of 3 Race winner, Theo Bos (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 3 of 3 The 100th Scheldeprijs podium: Tyler Farrar, Marcel Kittel and Theo Bos (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Rabobank sprinter Theo Bos learned today that he had completed two weeks of the Giro d'Italia with a broken back. Bos crashed in the final bend leading into the bunch sprint on the second stage in Herning, Denmark on May 6, but raced on through the pain through stage 16 after which he withdrew.

"Even after the Giro, I was still suffering," Bos said. "I had a lot pain after cycling, which was not so crazy as it turns out."

The 28-year-old was diagnosed with a fractured L3 vertebrae in his lower spine, and will be forced to rest for the next few weeks to let it heal.

"I have ridden quite long with the pain, so there was no recovery. Now I will just take it really easy for two weeks, and the fracture should heal with rest. This is really frustrating, but at the same time I'm happy that it is clear where the pain is coming from."

Bos, a former world champion and Olympic medalist on the track, transitioned to the road in 2009. He's won stages of the Vuelta Murcia, Castilla y Leon, Tour of Oman and Tour of Denmark, but in 2011 he struggled with a blocked iliac artery. After undergoing surgery during the off-season, Bos scored a victory in Dwars door Drenthe and two stage wins in the Presidential Tour of Turkey before being selected for Rabobank's Giro d'Italia team.