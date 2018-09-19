Bora-Hansgrohe sign Schachmann on two-year deal

Image 1 of 4 Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 4 Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors wins stage 2 at Deutschland Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 4 Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Quick-Step Floors White Young Rider Jersey at Deutschland Tour (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 4 Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step Floors) wins stage 18 of the 2018 Giro at Prato Nevoso, having been part of the day's successful breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bora-Hansgrohe have confirmed the signing of the talented young German rider Max Schachmann on a two-year contract. Schachmann joins the team having spent his first two seasons as a professional with Quick-Step Floors.

Schachmann has quickly built upon the promise that he showed as an under-23 during his time at Quick-Step. This season, in particular, has been a good one for the German, who produced a strong ride at the Ardennes Classics that saw him take a top 10 finish at Fleche Wallonne. He later won a stage victory at the Giro d’Italia in a nail-biting finale on Prato Nevoso, claimed a bronze medal in the time trial at the European Championships and recently took third overall at the revived Deutschland Tour.

“I am really happy about this step. As a German pro, to ride in a German team is perfect. My colleagues told me that the team, its structures and the spirit is great,” Schachmann said in a team press release. “I am really happy to join them for the next two years. How the team has developed the last years is promising, especially for German cycling, and I am happy to become part of this journey. I also think that this highly professional environment will help me to develop as a rider. Now it’s up to me to become part of the Bora-Hansgrohe success story with some results in the future.”

The 24-year-old is the third new signing for the Bora-Hansgrohe team after Oscar Gatto and Jempy Drucker. The move brings him together with two of Germany’s other top-five ranked riders in sprinter Pascal Ackermann and Emanuel Buchmann. General manager Ralph Denk highlighted the importance of having the three under the same umbrella and hopes that the signing of Schachmann will expand the team’s horizons

“There is not a lot to say about Maximilian’s big potential, he already proved it several times this season. I am super happy that with Ackermann, Buchmann and Schachmann we now have three key riders of German cycling united at Bora-Hansgrohe,” said Denk. “In our first two WorldTour seasons, people quite often looked at us as the 'Sagan-Team.' Of course, Peter is the biggest star of our sport and draws a lot of attention, but in his slipstream, our young guys proved this year that Bora-Hansgrohe is more than 'just' Sagan.

“This move is also important to me as we want to underline our German roots. We want to be successful in the future, but not only with Peter, but also with our German-speaking talents. Maximilian has potential on all terrains, yet he will need some time and patience to develop within the team. I am really looking forward to that common path.”