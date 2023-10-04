Bora-Hansgrohe set to sign coach of Wout van Aert and Primoz Roglic

Marc Lamberts, coach of Wout van Aert and Primoz Roglic, is set to move from Jumbo-Visma to Bora-Hansgrohe

As rumours of a Primož Roglič move from Jumbo-Visma to Bora-Hansgrohe get louder, his and Wout van Aert's coach Marc Lamberts is also set to make the switch to the German team.

The 61-year-old, who has worked with Van Aert since the Belgian star was a teenager, is set to switch squads this off-season to take up a new role at Bora-Hansgrohe, according to a report in Het Laatste Nieuws.

Van Aert thanked Lamberts in post-race interviews following his win at Coppa Bernocchi on Monday, lending credence to the rumour that Lamberts is leaving the Dutch team, even if he would only answer "no comment" in response to questions about his coach.

Het Laatste Nieuws reports that the deal to take Lamberts to Bora-Hansgrohe is all but done, ending a 12-year association with Van Aert in the process.

He's set to instead link up with another Belgian at his new team in Cian Uijtdebroeks, the 20-year-old who finished eighth at the Vuelta a España and a rider whom he worked when the rising star was racing at junior level.

Lamberts is also likely to continue his work with Primož Roglič into next year and beyond, with the Slovenian star ever more likely to make the move to Bora-Hansgrohe after seven years with Jumbo-Visma.

Reports in La Gazzetta dello Sport and WielerFlits have noted that the 33-year-old is close to securing a deal with Bora-Hansgrohe.

He has already announced his departure from Jumbo-Visma, confirming the news ahead of his Giro dell'Emilia victory at the weekend. Lidl-Trek, Ineos Grenadiers, and Movistar have been among the teams linked with his signature, but it now looks as though Bora-Hansgrohe will bring him on board for 2024.

WielerFlits reports that Roglič was seen at the Red Bull HQ in Austria last week. The energy drink giant is a partner of Bora-Hansgrohe and looks set to partially fund the move, with Jumbo-Visma reportedly requesting a €3m fee to terminate Roglič's contract early to facilitate the transfer.