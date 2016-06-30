Report: Bora-Argon 18 to sign Sagan and add Hansgrohe as naming rights sponsor

Image 1 of 5 Bora team manager Ralph Denk with Christian Prudhomme (Image credit: Bora-Argon 18) Image 2 of 5 The Bora-Argon 18 team have a special jersey for the Tour this year to commemorate the 2017 grand depart in Düsseldorf (Image credit: Bora-Argon 18) Image 3 of 5 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins stage 2 at Tour de Suisse (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Dylan Groenewegen, Erik Baska and Gianni Meersman on the Handzame Classic podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad is reporting German Pro-Continental team Bora-Argon 18 will confirm Hansgrohe as a naming rights sponsor with bicycle sponsor Specialized also coming onboard which has allowed for the singing of world champion Peter Sagan, his brother Juraj, Polish champion Rafa Majka, Michael Kolar and Erik Baska.

Bora-Argon 18 are scheduled to hold its pre-Tour de France press conference at 1:45pm today, to confirm the arrival of Hansgrohe as a sponsor. Hansgrohe are a bathroom products manufacturer with previous involvement in cyclo-cross, recently sponsoring the Superprestige series.

Regarding the signing of Sagan, Het Nieuwsblad adds that the deal was made possible by Specialized who are to end its sponsorship of the Astana team at the end of this season.

The Tinkoff quartet are free to join Bora with team owner Oleg Tinkov withdrawing his sponsorship at the end of the 2016 season. Just as in the 2014 season, Sagan has been centre of the transfer market with several signings dependent on his momvent.

Cyclingnews will have further information later today