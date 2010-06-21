Boonen with continued knee problems

Image 1 of 2 Belgian star Tom Boonen is interviewed before the start. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 2 Scars on the legs of rider Tom Boonen (BMC) (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini)

Tom Boonen continues to have problems with his left knee, and is undergoing further medical examinations. The Quick Step rider's participation in the Tour de France is nevertheless not endangered at this time.

Boonen skipped the closing time trial of the Tour de Suisse on Sunday. “The tendon in the left knee is inflamed,” he told Sportwereld. “On Saturday it was raining hard and was cold. All of that is no benefit to a joint that is still healing weeks after the crash in Sacramento in the opening stage of the Tour of California.”

Directeur sportif Rik Verbrugghe said that the rider may skip the Halle-Ingoogem race on Wednesday, saying, “The Belgian championship is now priority number one.”

Going into the Tour de Suisse, Boonen had complained of continued problems with his knee. He was then involved in the mass crash at the finish of the fourth stage of the Tour de Suisse, falling on his knee again.

