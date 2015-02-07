Boonen vows to drop Wiggins ‘everywhere we can’ in Tour of Qatar

Image 1 of 3 Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Niki Terpstra and Tom Boonen lead Etixx-QuickStep on a training ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Etixx-QuickStep's Tom Boonen believes that Bradley Wiggins could be a genuine contender for the overall victory in the Tour of Qatar and vowed to try and drop the Team Sky rider “everywhere we can.”

Boonen was speaking at the official presentation of the 2015 race, which start on Sunday with a 136km stage from Dukhan to Sealine Beach. The race also includes a 10.9km individual time trial and although riders will be using standard road bikes, the stage plays directly into Wiggins’ hands and could see him put valuable time into his major rivals.

Boonen, who has won the race four times, and enters with defending champion Niki Terpstra in his Etixx-QuickStep team, believes that Wiggins will need to but under severe pressure whenever the race his battered by expected crosswinds.



