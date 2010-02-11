Boonen to defend title in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Tom Boonen (Quick Step) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Tom Boonen will look to defend his title at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne on Sunday, February 28, the second race of the Belgian season. The race will feature a new run-in to the finish this year, due to road constructions taking place.

The 1.1 ranked race will have 25 teams this year, including 13 ProTour teams. In addition to Boonen, other top names include Greg Van Avermaet (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Gert Steegmans and Sebastien Rosseler (RadioShack), Oscar Freire (Rabobank), Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky).

There will also be 10 Professional Continental teams and two Continental teams in the race.

The race will start at the Kuurne race track. Due to road construction, however, the final run-in to Kuurne has changed, with two rounds of 13.5 kilometres, passing through Kortrijk. The finish will still be at the traditional Brugsesteenweg.

In 2009, Boonen took the win by out-sprinting Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Columbia) and Jeremy Hunt (Cervelo TestTeam).

Teams for 2010 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

ProTour teams: Quick Step, Omega Pharma-Lotto, HTC-Columbia, Milram, Rabobank, Team Saxo Bank, Française des Jeux, RadioShack, AG2R, Katusha, Team Sky, Liquigas, Garmin-Transitions

Professional Continental teams: Cervelo, Vacansoleil, Cofidis, Skil-Shimano, Landbouwkrediet, Acqua & Sapone, BBox Bouygues Telecom, Saur-Sojasun, Team BMC, Topsport Vlaanderen

Continental teams: An Post-Sean Kelly, Willems Verandas