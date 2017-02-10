Boonen leads Quick-Step Floors at the Tour of Oman

Image 1 of 5 Tom Boonen (Quick-Step Floors) keeps the speed high (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 David de la Cruz leads the breakaway during stage 2 in Valencia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Bob Jungels (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Laurens De Plus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Niki Terpstra (Quick-Step Floors) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Quick-Step Floors have announced a strong and balanced squad for the Tour of Oman later this month with Tom Boonen leading the line.

While the Tour of Qatar is cancelled for 2017 and beyond, the team's Persian Gulf racing programme has already seen them contest and successfully defend Marcel Kittel's Dubai Tour crown and the team is aiming to continue its winning form into Oman. Quick-Step Floors will also be racing the Abu Dhabi Tour later in the month.

The 2.HC Tour of Oman starts February 14 with a stage from Al Sawadi Beach to Naseem Park and will conclude five days later with a finish at Matrah Corniche.

Bob Jungels, a stage winner from the 2016 edition of the race, is one option for stage winning success. For the likes of Boonen, Niki Terpstra, and Iljo Keisse the race is an important test ahead of the classics although the team will still be chasing victories. Boonen became the first professional road rider to win a race on disc brakes at the Vuelta a San Juan last month. He will have one final chance to add to his 2010 stage win before retiring in April.

Along with Jungels, Spaniard David de la Cruz is in form as he demonstrated Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, and will be aiming to make a mark on the race. The six-stage race is likely to once again be decided atop Jabal Al Akhdar (Green Mountain) on a penultimate day with de la Cruz sure to try and improve on his 23rd GC placing from 2014.

Belgian Yves Lampaert and Italian Eros Capecchi will round out the squad for Quick-Step Floors at the Tour of Oman.

Quick-Step Floors for 2016 Tour of Oman: Tom Boonen, Eros Capecchi, David De La Cruz, Laurens De Plus, Bob Jungels, Iljo Keisse, Yves Lampaert and Niki Terpstra.