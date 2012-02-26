Boom will start Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne
Rabobank rider able to race after Omloop spill
Rabobank's Lars Boom will start in Sunday's Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne after escaping serious injury in a crash during the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday.
Boom suffered only superficial wounds to his hand and shoulder in a dramatic crash which happened just as Omega Pharma-Quickstep's Tom Boonen was forcing the winning selection on the Taaienberg with 60km to go.
The multiple-time Dutch champion will ride in support of sprinter Mark Renshaw in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, along with Maarten Wynants, Matti Breschel and fresh recruits who did not race on Saturday, Jetse Bol, Jos van Emden, Tom Leezer and Dennis van Winden.
