Boom will start Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Lars Boom (Image credit: Xander van Ommen Photography)

Rabobank's Lars Boom will start in Sunday's Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne after escaping serious injury in a crash during the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday.

Boom suffered only superficial wounds to his hand and shoulder in a dramatic crash which happened just as Omega Pharma-Quickstep's Tom Boonen was forcing the winning selection on the Taaienberg with 60km to go.

The multiple-time Dutch champion will ride in support of sprinter Mark Renshaw in Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne, along with Maarten Wynants, Matti Breschel and fresh recruits who did not race on Saturday, Jetse Bol, Jos van Emden, Tom Leezer and Dennis van Winden.