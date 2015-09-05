Boeckmans displays signs of recovery

Kris Boeckmans (Lotto-Soudal) in the mix zone (Image credit: ASO)

Kris Boeckmans (Lotto Soudal) has begun to show small positive signs of recovery, according to his team, with the rider still in a medically induced coma.

The Belgian crashed on stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana and was taken to hospital immediately. The team reported that he was suffering with concussion, pneumothorax, laceration of the lung, bleeding of the lung and swollen pulmonary tissue.

The 28-year-old has remained in a coma since then and the situation is stable. In a short statement issued on Saturday morning the team stated that: “The constant monitoring of Kris Boeckmans has indicated that there is a small positive evolution of the parameters at the moment. The attending doctors keep monitoring him closely. Kris is kept in an induced coma until further notice.”

The team have confirmed that the rider has not suffered any injuries to his brain but were cautious over his recovery, adding that he would remain in a medically induced coma for roughly a week.

