Boasson Hagen to return at Bayern Rundfahrt

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Edvald Boasson Hagen will return to racing at Bayern Rundfahrt next week. The Norwegian has been out of competition since March due an Achilles tendon injury, but his team, Sky, confirmed on Thursday that he has been given the all clear to start the five-stage race on May 26.

Boasson Hagen's last race was E3 Prijs Harelbeke-Vlaanderen on March 27, where he finished 59th. He was subsequently forced to pull out of the remainder of the Spring Classics after suffering inflammation of his Achilles.

"Our physiotherapists have really done a good job and in the last week we have seen a significant improvement in his condition," said Team Sky doctor David Hulse on the squad's website. "He has been able to push on with his training to a level where it's now time for him to get back to racing."

The 23-year-old's participation in the German race will mark an earlier-than-expected return to competition and also increases significantly his chances of starting the Tour de France.

Last week, Boasson Hagen told Norwegian media that he had been hoping to return at the Tour of Switzerland on June 12. His start in Bayern Rundfahrt will afford him an extra fortnight of competition as he aims to secure a spot on Sky's roster for the Tour.

"We still believe that Edvald's participation in the Tour de France remains a very realistic goal, but obviously we will have to assess his progress as he returns to racing," said Hulse.

Boasson Hagen will race at Bayern Rundfahrt alongside compatriot Kurt-Asle Arvesen, Sylvain Calzati, Peter Kennaugh, Lars-Petter Nordhaug, Geraint Thomas and Davide Vigano.