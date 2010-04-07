Boasson Hagen to miss Paris-Roubaix

(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Team Sky’s Edvald Boasson Hagen will miss this Sunday’s Paris-Roubaix due to continuing problems with an Achilles tendon injury, his team announced today. The Norwegian will be replaced by New Zealander Greg Henderson for Sunday's race and not return to competition until May.

“I was really hoping to get ready for Roubaix and I’m thankful for the great effort the team has put into my rehabilitation," Boasson Hagen stated. "I stayed in Belgium with the team because we wanted to keep the decision open until today.

"Since I still have pain when I’m riding harder training rides, it’s not realistic to go to one of the toughest races of the season. It’s not easy to accept, but I’m very positive about overcoming this injury quickly and building to be a 100% ready for the Tour [de France]."

Boasson Hagen, winner of last year's Gent-Wevelgem, had targeted the Spring Classics as a major focus of his early season, but since competing in Milan-San Remo he has suffered from problems with his ankle. His team had hoped to get him ready for Sunday's race, but decided today that he was not ready.

“We’ve assessed the situation regarding Edvald’s injury from all possible angles after his two weeks of intensive treatment in Belgium and the conclusion is clear: he is not completely ready to race Paris-Roubaix.

"The most important thing, both long and short term, is Edvald’s health and we would under no circumstances let him ride with an injury of this type, even if he would able to compete in the race. He’ll now have a significant amount of time to receive treatment, working with our team of doctors and physioterapists, to get properly back on track for his next big goal, the Tour de France,” saidTeam Principal Dave Brailsford.

The next race scheduled for Boasson Hagen will be the Tour de Picardie, May 14 to 16.