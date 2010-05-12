Boasson Hagen still sidelined by injury

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) may have had one eye on the following day's Gent-Wevelgem. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Six weeks after being ruled out of competition through injury Edvald Boasson Hagen remains on the sidelines, but still believes that he can be ready for the Tour de France in July.

The Team Sky rider last raced at the E3 Prijs Vlaanderen-Harelbeke on March 27, before an inflamed Achilles tendon forced him out of the remaining Spring Classics.

“It's not much better, but it's not worse,” Boasson Hagen told Norway's NTB news agency. However, he said that he is now pain-free, and has continued to gradually build pressure on the injured leg.

The 22-year-old has considered riding the Tour de Suisse, but is concerned he will not have the necessary condition to cope with the race's mountainous parcours. He's aware that if he cannot climb competitively in Switzerland, the same will apply to France.

“It is hardly the last time the Tour de France will be held, but [to miss the Tour] would obviously be incredibly bitter for me,” he said. “It would put the whole season in the dump after missing the Spring Classics too.”

Yet the Norwegian is holding out some hope of making his team's Tour de France roster. He plans to ride his national championships the end of June - where he will defend his time trial title - and believes a strong lead-up to that event can put him in a position for Tour selection.

"I have been able to build good form training on my own before and I can use the national championships as preparation for the Tour de France," he said.