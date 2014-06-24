Boasson Hagen out of Tour de France selection process with injury
Achilles problem hits Norwegian
Team Sky will have to pick their Tour de France line-up without the option of Edvald Boasson Hagen, after the all-rounder was ruled out of the race with an Achilles injury.
Boassan Hagen, an ever present fixture in the Team Sky squad since their Tour de France début in 2010, had ridden the Giro d'Italia in May. Although never slated for a automatic place for the Tour de France, Boasson Hagen would have been a strong candidate for team's possible long list selection. He will now miss this weekend's national championships as well as the Tour.
"I had some rest after the Giro and when I started training again unfortunately an Achilles problem has flared up. We hoped it was getting better but it became an issue again at Route du Sud," he said on the team's website.
Team Sky is expected to name their Tour de France in the next few days with the squad built around defending champion Chris Froome.
