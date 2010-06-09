Boasson Hagen on track for Tour debut

Image 1 of 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Professional Cycling Team) gets ready for his first E3 with the British squad. (Image credit: Tim Van Wichelen/www.organicwax.be) Image 2 of 2 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky Professional Cycling Team) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Edvald Boasson Hagen has bounced back to prominence after leading out Geraint Thomas during the final two kilometres of yesterday's stage at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Saxo Bank's Juan José Haedo came out of the box on the left side of the road and destroyed Sky's ambitions of winning a bunch sprint, with Russell Downing the penultimate rider between Boasson Hagen and Thomas, who eventually finished ninth.

"I was happy with my feelings on the bike today, it looks like my form is coming back," the Norwegian prodigy told Cyclingnews afterwards. He had remained anonymous the previous day in a stage marred by crashes. "I don't want to take any particular risks here, I'm still in the process of coming back from injury," he explained.

Boasson Hagen missed the Spring classics because of an Achilles injury and resumed racing at the Bayern Rundfahrt two weeks ago. "I took it easy in Germany," he said. "And I want to take it easy again at the Dauphiné.

"I'm not going to kill myself in this race. I want to continue my progression and maybe ride the Tour de France, if Team Sky wants me to ride."

It's all part of his plan to complete the Dauphiné, after which he'll take part in the Norwegian championships for the time trial and road race in Trondheim at the end of June. The difficult course appears to suit him - he'll have two great teammates for the road race, with Kurt-Asle Arvesen (who has won the title five times) and Lars-Petter Nordhaug, who is another Team Sky stablemate.

Last week, Boasson Hagen and Nordhaug paid a visit to Norway's premier stage race, the Ringerike Grand Prix in Hønefoss. "I was happy to see my former team, Joker-Bianchi, win the overall classification with Christer Rake," Boasson Hagen said. "This is their first time since I won it in 2007."

Boasson Hagen doesn't want to rush his comeback after injury, although his debut at the Tour de France, scheduled for this year, remains more than likely alongside Bradley Wiggins and Thomas Löfkvist who will be the captains of Team Sky.