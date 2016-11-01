Boasson Hagen hopes to reconcile with Kristoff after botched Worlds sprint

Image 1 of 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway) and Alexander Kristoff (Norway) grab a late lunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 A happy looking Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway) pre-race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Norway) and Alexander Kristoff (Norway) both sprinted up the left-hand side of the road to finish top-ten (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Alexander Kristoff (Norway) was in the day's decisive move (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen at 2016 Japan Cup team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

It's been more than two weeks since the UCI Road World Championships in Doha, where Norwegian Alexander Kristoff accuse teammate Edvald Boasson Hagen of sprinting for himself and spoiling both of their chances to land on the podium. The pair finished sixth and seventh behind winner Peter Sagan.

"I was in the wheel of Edvald with 500 metres to go and I was really thinking that he should move," Kristoff said after the race. "But unfortunately for me he was waiting and waiting, and then he was sprinting for himself. I was on the way to pass him but then he went out also so then I lost a bit of rhythm so then I was never really in the position to win

"I was pretty pissed when I passed the finish line because he could have done a perfect lead-out but in the end we finished sixth and seventh. That's nothing to come home with."

Boasson Hagen defended his actions to TV2 in Norway this week, saying he was not racing for himself.

"I understand that Alex was frustrated after the finish. But it was not my intention to race for myself," Boasson Hagen said. "I think it is sad to be called a traitor. I hope we can talk this out, and continue to be good teammates as we have been before."

The two riders could be seen sitting behind Michael Matthews as the sprint opened up, and as Kristoff attempted to come around, Boasson Hagen darted out and pushed him from his line.

"The plan was to do a long lead-out," Boasson Hagen said. "But it isn't the first time that hasn't been successful. It has happened in my own team, and it has happened in other teams. When you have raced 250 kilometers in 40 degree heat your head is not always in the right place."

Boasson Hagen, asked if he would apologise to Kristoff, replied, "I don't feel as if I have done something I need to say I'm sorry for. But I hope that we can put this behind us."