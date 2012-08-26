Boaro with Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank another three years

Image 1 of 4 Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Manuele Boaro (Saxo Bank) had a late attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Geraint Thomas, Lieuwe Westra and Maunele Boaro were the top three in the time trial (Image credit: CyclingPhoto.eu)

Manuele Boaro has extended his contract with Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank for another three years, the team announced on Sunday. The time trial specialist first joined the Danish team in 2011.

This season the 25-year-old finished second in the Circuit de la Sarthe time trial and finished second overall. He was also fourth in the Giro d'Italia first stage time trial.

"Manuele is an exciting rider, and especially this year he has shown on a number of occasions that he is capable of doing excellent time trials. Yet I still see a great potential for improvements for him, so I'm happy that we have now worked out a deal to continue our work," said team owner Bjarne Riis on the team's website.

Boaro returned that sentiment. "I'm really happy that I can continue my development on Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank and that I have sorted my future out for the years to come. I feel I have become a much better bike rider since joining the team and started working with Bjarne and his sport directors, and I simply like the atmosphere here thanks to great team mates and great staff,” he said.