BMC Racing announce Hammer Series squad

BMC Racing have announced its squad for the Velon Hammer Series in Limburg, Netherlands with Sammy Sánchez headlining its ambitions. The inaugural edition of the Hammer Series takes place over three days with victory going to the best team. The racing starts with a climbing friendly parcours, followed by a sprint day and concludes with the team time trial (or chase) event.

BMC's squad for the Hammer Series features several strong riders against the clock with the team aiming to wrap up the victory with a strong team ride. The likes of Stefan Küng, Daniel Oss, Manuel Quinziato and Miles Scotson will drive the time trial squad with Tom Bohli and Dylan Tuens the primary men for Sanchez on day 1.

"We are excited to be part of a new format of bike racing and to contribute in a new way to professional cycling. It will be an action-packed race with the focus changing every day and each team's sprinting, climbing and time trialling abilities all being tested," said sport director Jackson Stewart.

"We are taking a well-rounded team that I think can be competitive across the three consecutive challenges: the Hammer Sprint, Hammer Climb, and Hammer Chase. While we are obviously unsure what to expect, and how it will differ from other races that we have competed in, I think it is almost certain that there will be some great racing for fans to enjoy."

The UCI 2.1 race is Sanchez's first since the Tour of California where the 39-year-old finished in 16th place. Having been a professional since 2000, Sanchez explained the new format of racing is an exciting new adventure.

"We will face a new, multi-discipline race format at the Hammer Series which I think will produce some pretty spectacular racing. It will be great for us to see the roads lined with cycling fans and I think it will be an exciting experience for all those who attend and those who watch online," said Sanchez. "Some of us are lining up following the AMGEN Tour of California, and I am sure our legs will respond well. I'm looking forward to getting started."