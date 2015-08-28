BMC name strong team for GP Ouest France-Plouay

Image 1 of 7 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) has a dig (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 7 Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) goes on the attack at the Clasica San Sebastian (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 7 Stefan Küng (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 7 Silvan Dillier (BMC) celebrates his stage win (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 7 Michael Schar takes a monster pull on the front during stage 4. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 7 Dylan Teuns (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 7 Loic Vliegen (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

BMC Racing Team head to the French WorldTour one-day GP Ouest France-Plouay race with numerous avenues to success in its eight-rider team with Philippe Gilbert and Greg Van Avermaet as its two leaders. Having won stages at the Arctic Race of Norway, Eneco Tour, USA Pro Challenge and Vuelta a Espana in recent weeks, BMC turns its attention to the 229.1km one day event.

Gilbert, who finished 30th at the Vattenfall Cyclassics last weekend, enters the race off the back of a recent good run of form in the last month which saw the 33-year-old finish fourth overall at the Eneco Tour, second at the Clasica Ciclista San Sebastian and and claim victory in the Grand Prix Cerami. Gilbert hasn't raced the GP Ouest France-Plouay since 2011 when he finished 57th although his characteristics are suited to the tough Breton circuit race.

In Van Avermaet, BMC have another rider in form as the 30-year-old has enjoyed a similar run of results to Gilbert with fifth place at the Vattenfall Cyclassics and second overall at the Eneco Tour. Van Avermaet has also struggled to post a top result at the French race with just one-top ten to his name from five previous starts. With their current display of form, Gilbert and Van Avermaet offer BMC the opportunity of two cards to play in the finale for success that is sure to cause rival sport directors a headache or two.

Silvan Dillier and Ben Hermans both took stage wins at the Arctic Race of Norway recently from reduced bunch sprints and offer the team alternatives to victory should its two experienced riders fail to fire on Sunday. Michael Schär, fresh from helping BMC clean up at the USA Pro Challenge, and Stefan Küng are likely to be on team duty for the race but if given the freedom could try for a breakaway victory, adding further depth to the attack. Rounding out the team are Dylan Teuns and stagiaire Loïc Vliegen.

BMC for GP Ouest France-Plouay: Silvan Dillier, Philippe Gilbert, Ben Hermans, Stefan Küng, Michael Schär, Dylan Teuns, Greg Van Avermaet and Loïc Vliegen.