BMC announces Tour Down Under squad

Team BMC will return to Adelaide in January to compete in the 2011 Santos Tour Down Under but former world champion Cadel Evans will not be amongst their seven-man line-up.

Evans took part in the 2010 edition of the race while wearing the rainbow jersey but will not start racing until Montepaschi Strade Bianche, which takes place on March 5.

Despite this, BMC, who recently achieved ProTeam status, will send a strong team, which includes the likes of Alessandro Ballan, Alexander Kristoff and new recruit Amael Moinard.

An Australian presence comes from South Australian Tim Roe.

Hailing from the South Australian suburb of Hallet Cove, the return of this young rider to the 2011 Tour is something fans will await eagerly, says Race Director Mike Turtur.

"Many cycling fans will remember Tim from the 2010 race, where he rode for Team UniSA and came 13th overall in the Cycle Instead Young Rider category, really proving himself as a young cycling talent," said Mike Turtur.

Roe spent the majority of the year as part of Lance Armstrong's Trek-Livestrong team and signed for BMC this winter.

"Team BMC is bringing a very strong team for what will be their second Santos Tour Down Under and their first race as a ProTeam," said Mike Turtur.

BMC team for Santos Tour Down Under:

Alessandro Ballan (Ita), Timothy Roe (Aus), Alexander Kristoff (Nor), Martin Kohler (Swi), John Murphy (USA), Amael Moinard (Fra), Simon Zahner (Swi)