Blue mountains jersey for 2012 Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 3 The maglie of the 2012 Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 2 of 3 The mountains jersey changes from green to blue at the behest of sponsor Mediolanum. (Image credit: RCS Sport) Image 3 of 3 Actress Giorgia Wurth and leading man Mario Cipollini with the new pink jersey. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

The jerseys for the 2012 Giro d’Italia were unveiled in Milan on Monday, with the major novelty being the change of the mountains jersey from green to blue.

The move comes at the behest of sponsor Banca Mediolanum, who has renewed its support of the mountains classification for a further four years. While there is understandable regret at the loss of the evocative maglia verde, introduced in 1974 and worn by the likes of Marco Pantani, Robert Millar, Lucien Van Impe and Claudio Chiappucci over the years, a reality of cycling since time immemorial is that sponsors dictate the colours of leader’s jerseys.

The leader’s maglia rosa, itself introduced in 1931 to advertise Gazzetta dello Sport, also undergoes something of a makeover for 2012. The iconic pink still remains, of course, but the borders of the jersey are decorated with tweets from fans and riders alike, including Stephen Roche and Vincenzo Nibali.

The points leader will again wear red, as has been the case since 2010, while the best young riders will compete for the white jersey.

Among those present at the launch at the Just Cavalli café in Milan on Monday were the 2012 Giro’s madrina, actress Giorgia Würth, as well as Mario Cipollini and Filippo Pozzato. After missing out on the big win in the cobbled classics, Pozzato is now setting his sights on stage victory and early leadership at the Giro d’Italia.

“In the north, I didn’t go badly but I didn’t win,” Pozzato told Gazzetta dello Sport. “Now I have to win.”



