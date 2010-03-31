Blenkinsop back in action in time for Sea Otter

Sam Blenkinsop (LaPierre) on his way to winning the first round of the New Zealand downhill cup. (Image credit: Max Carter-Smith)

Sam Blenkinsop of Team Lapierre International has been recovering from injury and will be back in action in time to race the Sea Otter Classic April 16-18.

The New Zealander broke his wrist while participating in the official practice for the second round of the New Zealand Downhill Mountain Bike Series in Dunedin in mid-January. The 21-year-old underwent surgery on his wrist after the crash.

"Now that my wrist is totally healed, I know I'll be ready for the World Cup in Maribor in May. It's a huge relief," said Blenkinsop.

The World Cup downhill season kicks off in Maribor, Slovenia, on May 15-16. Blekinsop finished out 2009 ranked seventh overall in the World Cup.