Blenkinsop back in action in time for Sea Otter

New Zealander recovered from broken wrist

Sam Blenkinsop (LaPierre) on his way to winning the first round of the New Zealand downhill cup.

(Image credit: Max Carter-Smith)

Sam Blenkinsop of Team Lapierre International has been recovering from injury and will be back in action in time to race the Sea Otter Classic April 16-18.

The New Zealander broke his wrist while participating in the official practice for the second round of the New Zealand Downhill Mountain Bike Series in Dunedin in mid-January. The 21-year-old underwent surgery on his wrist after the crash.

"Now that my wrist is totally healed, I know I'll be ready for the World Cup in Maribor in May. It's a huge relief," said Blenkinsop.

The World Cup downhill season kicks off in Maribor, Slovenia, on May 15-16. Blekinsop finished out 2009 ranked seventh overall in the World Cup.