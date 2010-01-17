Blenkinsop breaks wrist

Sam Blenkinsop (LaPierre) on his way to winning the first round of the New Zealand downhill cup. (Image credit: Max Carter-Smith)

While participating in the official practice for the second round of the New Zealand Downhill Mountain Bike Series in Dunedin this weekend, Sam Blenkinsop (Lapierre) crashed and broke his left wrist.

"Full details on the injury aren't available yet," said a representative from his Team. "Sam is flying back to his hometown of Wanganui in order to have the wrist x-rayed in the morning, and have a full assessment made. The wrist was too swollen to be x-rayed in Dunedin."

Blenkinsop is expecting results and a recovery prognosis within a day although he does not think the injury is "too serious".

As a result of his crash, Blenkinsop had to sit out the racing this weekend in Dunedin, just one week after he won round one of the New Zealand Downhill Series in Christchurch.