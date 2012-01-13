Black light blood treatments in Germany?

It's all about blood - performance-enhancing methods abound in pro cycling (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Germany may have its next blood doping scandal, as a cyclist and a speed skater are said to be under investigation for having their extracted blood treated with UV light. A doctor at the Olympic training camp in Erfurt is said to have carried out the procedure.

According to the taz.de, a doctor identified only as Andreas F. was suspended by the Olympic committee and has been under investigation since April 2011. The Olympic camp is for speed skaters, cyclists and track and field athletes.

Public prosecutors in Erfurt are investigating whether the doctor was involved in the “illegal use of medical procedures for the purpose of doping,” spokesman Hannes Grüneisen said. The doctor refused to comment on the matter to the newspaper.

Dr. F is said to have possibly treated both speed skaters and cyclists with the UV light. The German National Anti-Doping Agency confirmed that an investigation into a female speedskater was opened last summer. There are also “other cases we are looking into,” rumoured to involve one or more cyclists.

The procedure involved taking blood from the athletes, treating it with UV light, or black light, and then re-introducing it into the athlete's body. This is said to help the oxygen in the blood. It was practised in East German sports in the 1980s.