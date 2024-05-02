Biniam Girmay models Intermarché-Wanty Giro d'Italia kit with stage wins the aim

By Dani Ostanek
published

Eritrean set to be supported by Calmejane, Mihkels, Smith, Petit at Italian Grand Tour

Biniam Girmay models Intermarché-Wanty's 2024 Giro d'Italia kit
Biniam Girmay models Intermarché-Wanty's 2024 Giro d'Italia kit (Image credit: Intermarché-Wanty)

Biniam Girmay is heading back to the Giro d'Italia two years on from a breakthrough spring which saw him beat Mathieu van der Poel to a stage win at his debut Grand Tour as well as take victory at Gent-Wevelgem.

He'll head up an Intermarché-Wanty selection focussed on helping the Eritrean add to his stage win tally this May, with the team also once again racing in an updated kit in Italy.

