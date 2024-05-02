Biniam Girmay models Intermarché-Wanty Giro d'Italia kit with stage wins the aim

Biniam Girmay is heading back to the Giro d'Italia two years on from a breakthrough spring which saw him beat Mathieu van der Poel to a stage win at his debut Grand Tour as well as take victory at Gent-Wevelgem.

He'll head up an Intermarché-Wanty selection focussed on helping the Eritrean add to his stage win tally this May, with the team also once again racing in an updated kit in Italy.

Last season, Intermarché-Wanty scored eight top-10 placings across the Giro but didn't come away with a stage victory.

This time around, the team will once again prominently feature Italian winemaker Vini Fantini on their updated jersey as they seek more glory in Italy.

"Two years ago, we accomplished a memorable Giro d'Italia, wearing a special jersey in honour of our Italian partner Vini Fantini for the first time," Girmay said, referring to his sprint win in Jesi on stage 10 two years ago.

"Last season, my teammates also shone in a kit in a lighter colour palette, which reflected the light blue of the Italian sky above the vineyards. I'm pleased that a predominantly blue pattern has been chosen again this year, in reference to the Adriatic Sea, as I love this colour.

"The combination with our traditional neon yellow creates a perfect synergy that will allow us to stand out in the peloton. I can't wait to be at the start of my second Giro this Saturday wearing this special kit and to make all our Italian partners proud, especially Vini Fantini."

This year, Girmay will be supported by a team including French breakaway hunters Lilian Calmejane and Adrien Petit, while the likes of Madis Mihkels and Dion Smith will be on hand to assist the 24-year-old in the sprints.

Completing the squad are Dries De Pooter, Kevin Colleoni, and Roel van Sintmaartensdijk, with the latter duo making their Grand Tour debut along with Mihkels.

"We're heading to the start of the Giro d'Italia with the ambition of winning a stage. With Biniam Girmay, we focus on all sprint opportunities, particularly those at the start of the Giro with a hilly profile, which suit us best," team performance manager Aike Visbeek said.

"He also has chances in the flat stages tailor-made for pure sprinters, as he showed again this year in Australia and Tirreno-Adriatico. Many teams head to the Giro with the same ambition as us, the list of sprinters in this edition is exceptionally qualitative and long.

"This will undoubtedly have an impact on the way the race unfolds, with numerous sprint trains and chaotic finishes. So, it's an advantage that Biniam is surrounded by experienced riders to guide him."

Visbeek said that the likes of Petit and Smith will be valuable in assisting Girmay, as will team sprint coach Pieter Vanspeybrouck.

"Just like them, our young talent Madis Mihkels already performed a winning lead out this season for Biniam in the Surf Coast Classic," he added.

"We'll also be looking out for opportunities in the transition stages, with other profiles like Lilian Calmejane, who won in the Tour and the Vuelta thanks to breakaways.

"Like Laurenz Rex and Arne Marit in the previous edition, our young riders like Mihkels, Roel van Sintmaartensdijk, Dries De Pooter and Kevin Colleoni will be able to discover a three-week race without any pressure, and they'll leave this Giro richer and with a lot more confidence, as it represents an important phase in their development."

