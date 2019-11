Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Bora-Hansgrohe's Peter Sagan will be the last rider to start in the 9km Voorburg stage 2 BinckBank Tour time trial after his stage 1 victory.

The world champion will roll out of the start house at 16:33, two minutes after Laurens De Vreese (Astana). There will be two-minute intervals for the top riders on GC at one-minute intervals for the remaining riders. Piet Allegaert (Sports Vlaanderen-Baloise) is the first start at 13:28.

The time trial is sure to reshuffle the general classification with Allegaert the only rider not within ten seconds of Sagan.

Of the favourites for the stage, Tour de France stage winner Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) is the second rider to start and will be followed by Alex Dowsett (Movistar). Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) will start five minutes after Dowsett and will be another rider to challenge for the stage honours. Two minutes later, Jos Van Emden (LottoNl-Jumbo) will roll out with Stefan Küng (BMC) immediately following the Dutchman.

Matthias Brändle (Trek-Segafredo), Miles Scotson (BMC), Jon Dibben (Team Sky), and Filippo Ganna (UAE Team Emirates) are other early starters expected to finish top-ten.

Cyclingnews will live coverage of the time trial. Joins us to see if Sagan can hold onto the race lead!

BinckBank Tour stage 2 time trial start times