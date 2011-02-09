BikeRadar UK storefinder is now live

BikeRadar storefinder is now live (Image credit: BikeRadar)

Cyclingnews is proud to introduce the BikeRadar UK storefinder which you can find at bikeradar.com/storefinder.

It's easy to use: just type in a place name or a post code into the search box and you'll be given all the bike shops nearby. Click on one to get its address and location on the map. Then you can zoom in and out using the + / - buttons.

You can also filter your search results by brand stocked. At this stage it's Shimano stockists only, but more will be added very soon.

The BikeRadar storefinder is perfect if you're unfamiliar with an area as we have nearly 2000 bike shops in our database. But even if you know your area well, you might find some hitherto undiscovered options.

Currently the BikeRadar storefinder works for locations in the United Kingdom and Ireland only, but we aim to expand this into other territories soon.

If you have a shop and and would like to have it listed in the storefinder, please email Steve Hulbert at Future Publishing.