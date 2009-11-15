BikeNZ names track squad for Australia

The New Zealand men's team sprint team begins its winning ride. (Image credit: Vassev Stoyan)

BikeNZ has named a strong squad to contest the International Cycling Union (UCI) track cycling World Cup in Melbourne, Australia this week. A 14-strong squad will fly out from Christchurch tomorrow for the World Cup, which carries important qualifying points for next year’s world championships.

The team is led by world champion Alison Shanks in her first significant international competition since claiming her rainbow jersey in March. She warmed up with two solid rides in winning the Oceania title in the individual pursuit in Invercargill this week.

Shanks is joined by the other two members of the medal-winning world championship team pursuit, Kaytee Boyd and Lauren Ellis, with Waikato’s Rushlee Buchanan forcing her way in for the first time after some excellent performances at the Oceania Championships. The experienced Joanne Kiesanowski is the other newcomer following victories in both the scratch race and points race at the Oceania Track Championships in Invercargill, New Zealand.

The men’s squad is anchored by the Olympic medal winning team pursuit squad of Sam Bewley, Jesse Sergent, Marc Ryan, Peter Latham and Wes Gough. They broke the New Zealand record yesterday, bettered only by their Beijing Olympic medal winning efforts.

Young Invercargill rider Tom Scully receives his first selection in a full New Zealand elite squad after some impressive displays this week. New Zealand will field a full three-man sprint squad of Eddie Dawkins, Simon Van Velthooven and Adam Stewart.

BikeNZ’s team for Melbourne:

Men: Sam Bewley (Rotorua), Eddie Dawkins (Invercargill), Wes Gough (Waipukurau), Peter Latham (Te Awamutu), Marc Ryan (Tinaru), Tom Scully (Invercargill), Jesse Sergent (Feilding), Adam Stewart (Canterbury) and Simon Van Velthooven (Palmerston North).

Women: Kaytee Boyd (Auckland), Rushlee Buchanan (Te Awamutu), Lauren Ellis (Tinwald), Joanne Kiesanowski (Christchurch) and Alison Shanks (Dunedin).