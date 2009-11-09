British riders named for Melbourne World Cup

Image 1 of 3 Ed Clancy gives everything for Great Britain (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 3 Wendy Houvenaghel (GBr) (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 3 Ross Edgar rides the second leg of the team sprint for the Sky HD team with Chris Hoy on his wheel (Image credit: Gerry McManus/www.splitsecondimages.co.uk)

British Cycling today announced its squad for the second round of the International Cycling Union's (UCI) Track Cycling World Cup, on November 19 to 21. The 12 person team includes 10 athletes from the British teams that competed in the opening round in Manchester earlier this month, including nine of who claimed medals.

Team GB accounts for 11 of the riders due to make the journey to Australia. Ed Clancy, Steven Burke, Andrew Tennant, Wendy Houvenaghel and Joanna Rowsell all claimed gold medals in their respective men's and women's team pursuit events in Manchester and will once again compete in Melbourne.

Young endurance riders Andrew Fenn, 19, and Katie Colclough, 19, will race their first World Cup of the year. With Geraint Thomas and Lizzie Armitstead to sit out the Melbourne round, Fenn and Colclough are likely to replace them the British team pursuit squads.

Winner of the men's points race in Manchester, Chris Newton, has also been selected, while Matt Crampton, David Daniell and Jess Varnish will be the three Team GB sprinters in action.

Ross Edgar will be the only member of Sky+ HD to compete in Melbourne. His partners in the successful men's team sprint in Manchester, Sir Chris Hoy and Jamie Staff, will remain in Britain. Sky's Victoria Pendleton is another who will skip the Australian leg of the World Cup season.

British rider to compete in the Melbourne round of the UCI World Cup Classics series:

Team GB Steven Burke Ed Clancy Katie Colclough Matt Crampton David Daniell Andrew Fenn Wendy Houvenaghel Chris Newton Joanna Rowsell Andy Tennant Jess Varnish