BikeNZ announce Andrew Matheson as new CEO

One of New Zealand’s leaders in high performance sport will take on a new role as the BikeNZ's Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Andrew Matheson who was the General Manager Performance and Strategic Investment for High Performance Sport New Zealand (HPSNZ) will take up the position that had been filled by interim CEO Brian Broad for the past nine months.

BikeNZ, the umbrella organisation embracing all national bike and cycling organisations, is set to embark on a centralised base for its administration, cycling development and high performance at the new Avantidrome in Cambridge.

Matheson, who is a former New Zealand rowing representative, was the High Performance Manager for Rowing New Zealand for six years including the Athens and Beijing Olympic campaigns. He became High Performance Director for Rowing Australia and the Australian institute of Sport for four years before moving back to New Zealand in late 2012.

"I believe BikeNZ is well positioned to move into an exciting and successful new phase and the opportunity to lead this change will be challenging and rewarding," Matheson said.

BikeNZ Chairman Richard Leggat said the organisation was delighted to have a candidate of Matheson's talent and experience take up the role. "We believe Andrew's proven leadership track record across a variety of national sporting organisations leaves him well placed to continue building on Bike NZ's many successes in recent years," Leggat said.

"As we move BikeNZ to the Avantidrome in Cambridge, Andrew will be focussed on bringing the various elements of the sport together under one roof whilst driving the delivery of our three year strategic plan.

"Our high performance arm is well placed to challenge for medals this year in Glasgow, and looking forward to the Rio Olympics and beyond.

"Our sport on a day-to-day basis faces challenges and a key part of Andrew's role will be to work with our member organisations in mountain bike, BMX, Bike & Road and Schools which all have unique and individual needs and wants."

Matheson will take up the role on 12 May.