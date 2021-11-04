BikeExchange sign Chelsie Tan Wei Shi

Team BikeExchange have announced the signing of Chelsie Tan Wei Shi for the 2022 season. By making the step up to this level, Tan Wei Shi will become the first Singaporean to race in the Women’s WorldTour peloton, riding for the same team as her compatriot Choon Huat Goh, who became the first Singaporean to race in the men’s WorldTour peloton earlier this season.

“I am really excited and humbled to have this incredible opportunity to be part of Team BikeExchange,” she said. “For me, Team BikeExchange embodies everything that a good team should be - some outstanding individual talents, combined with a focused team and everyone working together to improve.”

Arriving to the sport just three years ago, the 31-year-old has already amassed some significant victories. She won the 2021 Tour of Phuket, has been a three-time national time trial champion of Singapore, and also won the 2019 Singaporean National Road Race Championships.

“I want to integrate quickly into the team and contribute from day one,” Tan Wei Shi said, “I am excited and motivated by the fact that I will be racing regularly again. The COVID-19 situation in this part of the world has meant many races have been cancelled, so to race, and at WorldTour level, is going to be amazing!”

“I would like to thank my coach and the team at Singapore Cycling Federation for helping me to get to this point in my career. I am determined to make all of you proud.”

Following the exit of Annemiek van Vleuten to Movistar last season and injuries to their key riders such as Amanda Spratt, Grace Brown and Lucy Kennedy, Team Bike-Exchange have struggled a little to impose themselves upon the Women’s WorldTour. New signings like Tan Wei Shi and Kristen Faulkner, whose arrival was announced two weeks ago, will provide an opportunity for the Australian team to reorient itself ahead of next season.

“We are glad to have Chelsie with us for 2022 season,” Brett Copeland, the team’s general manager, said. “GreenEDGE Cycling has always looked to support the development of new riders from new countries and regions, and now working with the Singapore Cycling Federation, in collaboration with Shayne Bannan, we can be satisfied in having found a strong rider such as Chelsie for the upcoming year.”

“This is going to be her first season in the Women’s WorldTour peloton; therefore, it’s going to be a big learning process for her, and we will support her in the best way possible to help her develop her skills.”