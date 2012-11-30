Bike Four Peaks announces host towns for 2013 edition
Mountain bike stage race route revealed from Germany to Austria
The Bike Four Peaks mountain bike stage race, formerly known as the Trans Germany, announced the host towns and route for its 2013 edition.
The race will kick off in the upper Bavarian town of Ruhpolding in Germany on June 5. From the Chiemgau Alps, the route will lead to Austria, right into Salzburg, and then further on into Tirol. The race will wrap up in Neukirchen am Großvenediger in Austria on June 8.
The route will stop in Lofer, Kirchberg in Tirol and Kaprun during its 300km and will feature some 9,000m in climbing.
Up to 1,000 participants can enter the four-day event for pros and amateurs.
For more information, visit www.bike-fourpeaks.de.
2013 Bike Four Peaks
Stage 1: Ruhpolding - Lofer, 70.3km
Stage 2: Lofer - Kirchberg in Tirol, 75km
Stage 3: Kirchberg in Tirol - Kaprun, 82km
Stage 5: Kaprun - Neukirchen am Großvenediger, 69km
