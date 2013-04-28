Bike Festival returns to Garda Trentino

Garda Trentino will host its 20th Bike Festival in Riva del Garda on May 3-5. The annual mountain bike festival draws attendees and racers from many nations to Italy. 25,000 visitors and 140 exhibitors are expected from around Europe.
Highlights of the 2013 edition will include the Rocky Mountain Bike Marathon on a brand new course on Sunday, May 5. Like in the previous years, riders will choose from four different distances: easy (26.6km/597hm), small (44.79 km/1523hm), big (75.7km/2822hm) and dxtreme (93.93 km/3.813hm).
Enduro racers will also have a chance to compete in the Specialized-SRAM Enduro Series.
Non-racing events include the Bikeunit King of Dirt, a dirt jumping show that has delighted attendees since 2008; competitions for 14-and-under riders; guided rides for all ages and abilities; and a Saturday, May 4th party with food, drinks and fireworks.
On the occasion of the festival's 20th edition, a special award will be given to its creator Uli Stanciu.