Bike Channel and Canyon join forces for British-registered Continental team

Cycling broadcast network Bike Channel and bicycle manufacturer Canyon will sponsor a U.K.-based Continental team in 2017, the new outfit announced in a press release Thursday.

Bike Channel-Canyon will be led by Sports Director Tim Elverson, formerly of the Continental-level Pedal Heaven team. Chris Opie, who has ridden for One Pro Cycling for the past two seasons, will headline a roster that will also include a number of other young British talents.

Canyon, already visible on the pro scene as bike supplier for Movistar and Katusha, will provide the squad's bikes, with Campagnolo as the component supplier.

According to the release, the new team will prioritize fan access by way of documentaries and other "behind-the-scenes" content, as well as "rides and events to give fans the opportunity to get closer to the action."

"This is an exciting long term project to be involved in that will allow me to develop and progress the squad across the coming seasons. The vibe and energy coming from the team already is great and we just can’t wait to go racing," Elverson said via the release.

"A team tied to a broadcaster gives us the opportunity to connect with our fans in ways which haven’t been explored before," said Opie. "I am looking forward to working with an enthusiastic, motivated and professional team who know how to race well and enjoy our sport at the same time."

Bike Channel-Canyon roster so far:

Chris Opie, Dexter Gardias, Jack Pullar, Rory Townsend, Rob Partridge, George Atkins, James Lowsley-Williams, Sam Lowe, Harry Tanfield, Alex Richardson, Max Stedman, Joe Fry, Jake Womersley, Mitch Webber, Matt Nowell.