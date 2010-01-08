BigMat returns to the pro peloton

Xavier Jan crosses the finish line to win the Marseillaise Grand Prix in Aubagne, southern France 05 February 2002 (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Building supply company BigMat will make its return to the pro peloton in 2010 after signing a one-year contract to become title sponsor for the Auber 93 Continental squad.

The company first sponsored the team in 1997. As BigMat-Auber 93, the team participated in the Tour de France four years, in 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2001.

The team managed by Stephane Javalet will compete at the Continental level in 2010 with an eye on joining the professional continental ranks by 2012.

2010 BigMat-Auber 93 team

Niels Brouzes, 29

Fabien Bacquet, 24

Nadir Haddou, 26

Julien Mazet, 29

Dimitri Le Boulch, 21

Yoann Mombaerts, 25

Maxime Médérel, 30

Jonathan Thire, 24

Romain Lemarchand, 23

Guillaume Faucon, 23

General manager - Stéphane Javalet

Directeur sportif - Stephan Gaudry